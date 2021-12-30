AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.08

Shares of AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.