AmonD Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2,767.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.85 or 0.07780858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.92 or 1.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

