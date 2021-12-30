AMLT Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $18,955.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMLT has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006871 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

