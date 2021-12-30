Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,084 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 123.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 253,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

FOLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.