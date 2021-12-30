Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.45. 16,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.