AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

