Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $305.41 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.71 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

