American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 60.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

NYSE AWK opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.