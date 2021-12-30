América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.07

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 29216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

