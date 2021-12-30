AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AMERCO by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AMERCO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL opened at $721.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $726.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $439.70 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.