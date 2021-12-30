Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Shares Up 1.4%

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.45). 23,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 6,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.41).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.99. The company has a market cap of £249.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

