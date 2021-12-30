Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

