Amalgamated Bank Sells 715 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.