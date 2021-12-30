Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,017 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,985,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,933,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.