Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

