Amalgamated Bank Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

