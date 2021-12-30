Amalgamated Bank Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

NXST opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.59 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,251 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,377. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

