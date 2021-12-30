Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $9,482,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 493.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares during the period.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

VC stock opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

