Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report $165.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Alteryx posted sales of $160.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $527.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $615.83 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. 845,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,855. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

