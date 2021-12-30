AltC Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:ALCC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 4th

AltC Acquisition’s (NYSE:ALCC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 4th. AltC Acquisition had issued 45,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ALCC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,418,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

