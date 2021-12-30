Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Position Boosted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 145,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of QVAL stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

