Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 3.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.88 and last traded at $60.03. Approximately 1,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 323,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $574,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.