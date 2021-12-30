Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stock Position in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.07% of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of ALFA opened at $78.03 on Thursday. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.