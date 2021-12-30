Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $36.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,532 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $114.54 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

