Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 735.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acas LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $165.45 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

