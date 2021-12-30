Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 116,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.18 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

