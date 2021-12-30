Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,188,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,312,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $73.28 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.