Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 4,007 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

