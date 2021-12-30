Allworth Financial LP Purchases 133 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 97.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $103.45 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

