AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $178,254.11 and approximately $292.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00037235 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

