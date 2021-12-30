Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €254.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €254.00 ($288.64) target price from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €235.25 ($267.33).

ALV traded down €1.05 ($1.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €208.10 ($236.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,410 shares. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €201.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €202.88.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

