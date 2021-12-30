AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

NYSE AFB opened at $15.03 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

