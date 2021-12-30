Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 312,624 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $2,012,000.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. 27,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,667. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

