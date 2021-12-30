Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.15. 3,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

