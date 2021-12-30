Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $739,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.07. 9,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.48. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.