Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Shares Gap Down to $652.83

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $652.83, but opened at $612.00. Alleghany shares last traded at $612.00, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Alleghany by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 13,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,736,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 564.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.