Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.83. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allakos shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 17,349 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 246.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 46.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 18.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $558.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

