Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $23.17. Alkermes shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 1,545 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

