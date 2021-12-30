Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,491,315 shares.The stock last traded at $32.44 and had previously closed at $32.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 123,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 457,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

