Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Hits $234.55 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $234.55 million and $33.44 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00315854 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00131874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,560,349 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

