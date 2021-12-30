Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.27. The company had a trading volume of 136,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$868.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45.

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

