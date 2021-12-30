Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $69.53 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,467.24 or 1.01256598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00280765 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.80 or 0.00417680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00148180 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,962,719 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

