Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 6,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,311,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

API has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Agora in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

