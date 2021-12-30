Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Agilysys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

