Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of WLDR opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.