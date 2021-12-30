Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AEHR opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.23 million, a P/E ratio of -390.43 and a beta of 1.39. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $27.09.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

