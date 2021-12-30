AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.89.

Cintas stock opened at $444.94 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

