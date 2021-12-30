AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

