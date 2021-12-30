AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covanta by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Covanta by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Covanta by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Covanta by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Covanta by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

