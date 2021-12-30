AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,630 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

